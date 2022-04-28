Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share.

Valero Energy stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

