Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.