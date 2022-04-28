Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.13 and last traded at C$23.09. Approximately 22,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 29,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.