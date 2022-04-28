Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $376.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.