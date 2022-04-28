Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,168,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.