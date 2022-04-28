Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.12 on Thursday, reaching $226.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

