Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $198.42

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $198.42 and last traded at $198.42, with a volume of 2945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average is $232.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

