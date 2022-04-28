Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $147.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

