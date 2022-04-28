Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.77. 3,757,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average of $229.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

