Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,254.00

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,254.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00007041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.60 or 0.07316851 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

