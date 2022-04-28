Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,026 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $11.79 on Thursday, reaching $429.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,555,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

