Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 116 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,703. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

