Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,679 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $45.17. 17,379,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,625,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

