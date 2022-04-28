Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,087,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,105,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after acquiring an additional 384,869 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.32. 7,969,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.89. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

