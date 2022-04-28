Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 10.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $11.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,760. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.75. The company has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

