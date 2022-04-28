Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after buying an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 276.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 401,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

