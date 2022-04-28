Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $445.17. 1,112,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $341.61 and a 12 month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

