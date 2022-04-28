Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 38,693,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,808,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

