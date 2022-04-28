Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.14. 3,249,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,316. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

