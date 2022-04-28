Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. Andersons accounts for about 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Andersons worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,023. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.