Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 43,042 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.65. 16,799,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.