Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,513. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.44. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

