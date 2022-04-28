Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in General Motors by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 105,206 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.75. 21,047,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,592. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

