Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,089,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,368. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

