Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.56. 2,143,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

