Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

NYSE HD traded up $11.80 on Thursday, reaching $311.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

