Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 482 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,973,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,566,000 after purchasing an additional 865,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

