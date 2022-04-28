Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 808 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.87. 2,944,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,438. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

