Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $2,879,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.