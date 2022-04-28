Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $675.58. The stock had a trading volume of 555,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.40 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $672.21 and its 200 day moving average is $638.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

