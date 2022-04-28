Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,084. Verano has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.