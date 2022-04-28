Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.11

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 10509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 41.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 54.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 918,299 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 586.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 54,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

