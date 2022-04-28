VeriCoin Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $139,494.35 and $19.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,834.36 or 0.99942875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024378 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,998,593 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.