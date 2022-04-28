Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -769.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 169,872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

