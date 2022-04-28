Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. Veritex has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veritex will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 136,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

