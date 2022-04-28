Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,138 Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,638. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

