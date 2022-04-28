Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

