Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,653. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

