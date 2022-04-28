Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

D traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.51. 29,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,399. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.