Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 345,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 17,188.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 255,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 137.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Peru ETF alerts:

Shares of EPU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.71. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,326. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.