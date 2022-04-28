Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $58,000 in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUNL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

