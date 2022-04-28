Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,695 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

GPK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 50,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,586. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

