Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.57. 1,087,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,221,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.21.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

