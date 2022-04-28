Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.57. 1,087,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,221,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.21.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.