Vernon Lobo Purchases 10,000 Shares of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) Director Vernon Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of Pivotree stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$33,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$300,201.45.

Pivotree stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.81. Pivotree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Pivotree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Pivotree Inc provides services focused on the design, implementation, management, and maintenance of complex e-commerce solutions for large enterprises Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Professional and Managed Services. It deploys, manages, and optimizes digital platforms in commerce, master data management, and product information management for retail and branded manufacturers.

