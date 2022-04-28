Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,382 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

PPBI stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

