Versor Investments LP Acquires 18,616 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 357.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

NYSE TNL opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.