Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,600 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

