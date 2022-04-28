Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

