Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

