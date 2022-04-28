Versor Investments LP Has $426,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.